Talgo aims to reduce travel time between Delhi-Mumbai by four hours. Currently, the super-fast Rajdhani Express train takes around 16 hours between New Delhi and Mumbai.

The Spanish Talgo train completed on Sunday its final trial between Delhi and Mumbai in less than 12—hours at a maximum speed of 150 km per hour speed, to make a strong pitch for its induction in Indian Railways future venture.

“The light weight Talgo train covered the distance between Delhi and Mumbai in 11 hours 42 minutes in its final trial,” Railway Board Member (Traffic) Mohd Jamshed said here.

The Talgo train had left New Delhi at 2.45 p.m. on Saturday and reached Mumbai at 2.33 a.m. early this morning covering the 1,384 km stretch at about maximum speed of 150 KMPH.

It was a successful trial by the Talgo train comprising light weight aluminum coaches with tilting technology, Mr. Jamshed said.

The train with nine coaches had a third trial between New Delhi and Mumbai at 140 km per hour speed on September 7.

Talgo aims to reduce travel time between Delhi—Mumbai by four hours. Currently, the super-fast Rajdhani Express train takes around 16 hours between New Delhi and Mumbai.

Railways had conducted the first trial run of Talgo trains on the Bareilly—Moradabad stretch in Uttar Pradesh followed by the second trial run was conducted on the Palwal—Mathura section of the North—Central Railway.

The nine-coach Talgo train consists of two Executive Class cars, four Chair Cars, a cafeteria, a power car and a tail-end coach for staff and equipment.

Besides railway staff, technicians from Talgo were onboard during the trial.