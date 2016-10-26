Two Pakistani sisters, along with their two children, have gone missing after they walked out of their homes in the Paldi area of the city on Sunday.

Arif Memon and Mohammad Soheb, brothers, filed a complaint that their wives, Ayeshabibi and Navirabibi, had gone missing.

“The sisters, who are Pakistani nationals and married to brothers from Ahmedabad, left their homes in Paldi along with their two children — a two-year-old boy and a three-month-old girl — on October 23 evening,” Paldi sub-inspector R.D. Gojiya said.

“They also carried their passports and marriage certificates. They are untraceable since then.”

He said footage from CCTVs outside Mr. Memon and Mr. Soheb’s residence showed the women leaving with their children and belongings. There is no mention of the reason for their leaving in the complaint.

Ms. Ayeshabibi had come to India around four years ago, while her younger sister Ms. Navirabibi came two years ago.

“They cannot leave for Pakistan because for that they will have to seek permission from the police for visa,” Mr. Gojiya said. — PTI