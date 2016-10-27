Foreign Secretary Jaishankar conveyed to Abdul Basit that Pak High Commission staffer has been declared persona non grata for espionage activities.

Two persons from Rajasthan have been arrested by the Delhi Police on suspicion of possessing classified defence-related documents. The Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit has been summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The accused, Maulana Ramzan and Subhash Jangir, were in touch with the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, said Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP (Crime). However, the High Commission staff suspected of these links have been let off because of the diplomatic immunity, said the officer.

The two arrested men were allegedly working for ISI agents and were passing on classified information to some staff members of the Pakistan High Commission, he said. The Pakistan ISI agent who was in touch with the two men has been identified as Mehmood Akhtar.

The Delhi Police's crime branch was on the trail of these suspects for at least a week before they swooped down on them. The arrested men are currently under interrogation at Chanakyapuri police station in Delhi.

Foreign Secretary Jaishankar conveyed to Pak. High Commissioner that Pak High Commission staffer has been declared persona non grata for espionage activities. The Pakistan High Commission staffer, Mehmood Akhtar, will be deported to Pakistan within 48 hours, police said.