Just three days are left for the all-party delegation to visit Kashmir, but there is no let-up in the street protests, with over 50 injured on the 55th day of continuing protests on Thursday.

Meanwhile, separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani has said that “in principle” he was for talks. “In principle, we were never against talks. Even after deadly conflicts and destructive wars, things are settled through dialogue only. However, the deceptive nature of talks, held around 150 times, has failed to yield results due to the unrealistic and arrogant attitude of India,” said Mr. Geelani. “Conspiracies of sending multiple delegations have started as if we are in a big zoo and these people are coming in groups to see us and take our pictures,” he said.

He demanded that India “accept the disputed nature of J&K and start demilitarisation. “This will set the platform for a permanent and peaceful resolution. We as representatives will welcome every move forward,” Mr. Geelani said.

There is a growing voice from the regional parties to hold dialogue with separatists. Kashmir’s main Opposition party, the National Conference, called for inclusion of separatists in talks by the all-party delegation.

“Talks should be held also with those holding guns, as was done by the BJP in the past when L.K. Advani was Deputy Prime Minister,” said NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar.

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami warned of failure if “just a cosmetic meeting is held”. “The delegation should meet separatists. Thereafter, suggestions of the delegation should be implemented on the ground,” he said.

A hectic backchannel is on to rope in prominent civil society members, traders’ bodies and socio-religious organisations to hold talks with the all-party delegation headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, whose two previous visits failed to yield significant results to end the cycle of violence that left 71 dead and over 10,000 injured