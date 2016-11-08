Ahead of this week’s Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) meet in Vienna, China stuck to its guns on Monday, saying there was “no change” in its stand on India’s membership bid which, it has indicated, would be considered only after rules for the entry of non-Nuclear Proliferation Treaty countries are finalised by the elite group.

“This Friday in Vienna a plenary session of the NSG will be held. Our position is subject to no change as of date,” Lu Kang, spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a media briefing here.

Referring to the November 4 meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of India and China in Hyderabad, Mr. Lu said China was in close contact with the relevant parties, including India, and has been having constructive dialogue and coordination on this issue.

India’s NSA Ajit Doval had held talks with his Chinese counterpart and State Councillor Yang Jiechi in Hyderabad, during which the issue had reportedly figured.

The talks were held ahead of the meeting of the 48-member NSG in Vienna on November 11-12, where according to media reports, the group could discuss the two-stage process to admit new members who have not signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

India and Pakistan, which have applied for NSG membership, have not signed the NPT.

Last week, China, after the second round of talks with India on its entry into the NSG, had said that it would first seek a solution to admit all countries who have not signed the NPT and then discuss India’s application. “On India’s accession to the NSG, I can tell you that China’s position is very clear and consistent,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had said. “We will seek a solution that applies to all non-NPT countries and then we will discuss the specific application of the relevant non-NPT country,” she had said.

The issue had also been discussed between Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security) Amandeep Singh Gill and his Chinese counterpart Wang Qun on October 31.