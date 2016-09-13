Nepal wants to prioritise infrastructure projects and imrpove trade ties with India, says Prakash Sharan Mahat

In an effort to reset the terms of engagement between his country and India, Nepal's Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat on Tuesday demanded an introspection of the months-long blockade that hurt Nepal’s economy. Without blaming any particular stakeholder for the blockade, Mr Mahat said that both India and Nepal have agreed to use diplomatic channels more intensely in future to avoid such jolts to bilateral ties.

“Both sides need to introspect on what caused the blockade. We are trying to move ahead from the setback of the blockade and are determined to prevent misunderstandings with India that might harm our people,” Mr. Mahat said during an interaction at the end of his visit to Delhi.

During his visit from September 11 to 13, he firmed up the agenda of the upcoming India visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, and met with his counterpart Sushma Swaraj. He also held talks with National General Secretary, BJP, Ram Madhav, senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi and a host of political and diplomatic interlocutors.

Mr. Mahat said Nepal wanted to prioritise infrastructure projects and imrpove trade ties with India. “Nepal needs market access from India. Without more access to the Indian market, sympathetic investors are unable to come in to Nepal. Lack of investment to Kathmandu is hurting Nepal-India economic ties,” he said.

Mr Mahat announced that the Pancheshwar dam and road networks in the Terai region were likely to feature in talks between Mr. Prachanda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The present round of visits from Nepal began with Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi visiting India on August 18, after the new coalition government in Kathmandu took charge replacing the government of K. P. Sharma Oli.

Mr. Oli’s government had blamed India repeatedly for supporting the pro-blockade Madhesi parties of Nepal. Madhesi parties, partners in the present government, had demanded a strict timeline from Mr Prachanda for fulfilling the promise of constitutional amendments and territorial demarcation of Nepal .

However Mr Mahat refused to adhere to a timeline but said that the process of addressing the grievances of the Madhesi population of Nepal’s Terai region has begun. “It is an issue that needs to be completed through the internal political process of Nepal,” he said highlighting that the constitution may not be perfect but is dynamic and the issue of amendments is “completely internal issue of Nepal”.

Mr Mahat emphasised that the government of Mr Prachanda will be different from that of Mr Oli, but Kathmandu would continue to engage both the ‘southern neighbour’ India and the ‘northern neighbour’, China. “We are looking forward to visit from Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and are hopeful that Chinese President Xi Jinping too will visit Kathmandu in near future,” Mr Mahat said.