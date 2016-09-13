A youth was killed and several others were injured as protesters clashed with security forces in Kashmir on Tuesday. Authorities have imposed curfew in all 10 districts.

As Eid prayers ended in Bandipora, a group of protesters started throwing stones at the security forces, who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and pellet guns, a police official said.

He said a youth was hit by a tear smoke shell and killed.

Protests were also reported in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district where the body of a youth, who reportedly went missing a couple days ago, was found.

Officials said the cause of his death is being ascertained.

Local residents alleged that the youth died due to pellet injuries sustained during a protest.