A day after he was removed from the Arunachal Governor’s post by President Pranab Mukherjee, J.P Rajkhowa told The Hindu that he was yet to receive any formal orders and said his services were neither terminated nor he was removed at the displeasure of the President.

He said that he was informed about the President’s decision through a press communiqué issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

“I have not received any order from the President House. One letter was sent by a Director level officer in MHA to the secretary of governor informing about the PIB communiqué and the letter said that the Governor may also be informed. That is not the way to express the displeasure, it should be done under the hand and seal of the President under Article 156 of the Constitution,” said Mr. Rajkhowa, a former IAS officer.

Mr. Rajkhowa had earlier said that he got a call on September 2 from a private person, who happens to be a friend, asking him to step down. When asked if he would like to name the person now, Mr. Rajkhowa said he will disclose the name at the “right time.”

Mr. Rajkhowa, who was appointed by the NDA government on May 12, 2015 had come under fire after the Supreme Court issued strictures against the Governor’s role during the crisis in the state which had led the to the fall of the Congress led government in December last year. The SC passed a judgement in July this year reinstating the Congress government and reacted sharply, saying the Governor was not an “all-pervading super constitutional authority.”

Mr. Rajkhowa insisted that the recent Supreme Court order, which reinstated the Congress government in Arunachal Pradesh did not pass any adverse inputs against the Governor.

“I do not know the reason why they removed me or why they appointed me. The press communiqué says that so and so will cease to be the governor of Arunachal Pradesh. My services have neither been terminated, nor I have been removed nor the President has expressed displeasure, I am back in Guwahati now,” said Mr. Rajkhowa.