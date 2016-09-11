CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the gruesome murders of a couple belonging to a minority community and the gang rape of their two daughters by anti-social elements at Dingerheri village of Mewat district in Haryana.

“I am constrained in writing to you with pain and anguish drawing your attention to facts concerning the barbarism involving rape and murder perpetrated on the family of Jahuruddin of Dingerheri village... on the night between 24 and 25 August, 2016, ” Mr. Yechury's letter says.

“Please treat it as most urgent and take necessary action as the Haryana government and its administration appear to be indifferent and insensitive in the matter,” the letter says.