Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar is likely to organise a workshop for all members of Parliament, where they can offer their suggestions on the new education policy.

While the in-principle decision has been taken, the Ministry of Human Resource Development will have to find a suitable time when MPs are in the capital.

While the initial plan was to organise a workshop for all MPs in September itself, there is no clarity yet on whether this is possible.

“MPs are not in the capital when Parliament is not in session. So, their comfort will also be taken into account,” an informed source said. This means that the workshop could also spill over to October, closer to the winter session of Parliament.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said that views of members of Parliament should also be taken on board when something as crucial as the education policy was under formulation.

Even when the issue was discussed in Parliament, not many MPs could voice their views because of time constraint.

The government has also sought comments from MPs on a 40-odd page text uploaded on the website of the Ministry in the form of inputs for the formulation of the policy. Many MPs have already sent their responses in writing, sources say.

The consultation with members of Parliament apart, the government has invited suggestions from citizens till September 30, 2016.

After the receipt of these suggestions, a committee headed by an educationist will be formed to prepare a draft for the education policy.