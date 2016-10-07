Congress vice-president on Thursday accused the Prime Minister of “hiding behind the blood of soldiers”.

Facing flak for his ‘dalali’ remarks on the recent surgical strikes by the Army across the LoC, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he “unequivocally” supported the military action but was against the use of the Army in political posters and propaganda by the BJP.

“I fully support the surgical strikes and I have said so unequivocally, but I will not support using the Indian Army in political posters and propaganda all across the country,” he said in a series of tweets.

Mr. Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “hiding behind the blood of soldiers”. He accused Mr. Modi was politically exploiting their sacrifices.

“Jinhone Hindustan ke liye surgical strike kiye hain, unke khoon ke peeche aap chhupe hain. Unki aap dalali kar rahe ho. Yeh bilkul galat hai. [You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong],” he said.

His ‘dalali’ barb dreww strong reaction from the BJP, which called it “a new low in Indian politics”.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and other parties have also criticised the Congress leader’s remarks.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh lashed out at the BJP leadership, alleging that they were touting the surgical strikes as if they did it themselves, instead of Army men.

“Modi Amit Shah Parrikar and BJP Leaders are going around as if they have done the Surgical Strike! Give our Army & our Braveheart the Credit,” Mr. Singh tweeted.