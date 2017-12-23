With Lalu’s conviction, Congress to walk a thin line

Clean chit: While Lalu Prasad was convicted in the fodder scam case, another former Chief Minister of Bihar Jagannath Mishra, centre, was acquitted on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Manob Chowdhury

The conviction of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad by a Ranchi court in a fodder scam case has put the Congress, which is in an alliance with the party in Bihar, in a spot.

Addressing presspersons on Saturday, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari refused to state categorically whether or not Mr. Prasad’s conviction changed the equations between the two parties.

“Lalu Prasad has been fighting this legal battle since 1996. It started when BJP leaders filed a PIL petition against him in the Patna High Court. He and his lawyers are capable of fighting this case,” Mr. Tewari said.

Not a new scene

Senior Congress leaders said that the former Bihar Chief Minister had been facing the corruption cases even before the tie-up with the RJD, and, therefore, the conviction would not change anything. However, they were not sure if the new Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, would maintain status quo.

Though Mr. Gandhi shared a warm relationship with Mr. Prasad’s son Tejashwi, he is not known to be equally comfortable with the father.

Mr. Gandhi had even refused to share the stage with him in the past.

Walking a thin line, Mr. Tewari said that if the RJD chief could be tried for the fodder scam, the Srijan scam that happened on the the watch of the current Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, must also be investigated.

“The central charge is of embezzlement from the State treasury. If that is the case, we want to ask the BJP why Srijan scam is not being investigated when the quantity of embezzlement is of a greater order,” Mr. Tewari said.

The BJP which has been on the defensive since the acquittal of all the accused in the 2-G scam found a reason to cheer in Mr. Prasad’s conviction.

“The alliance between the Congress and Lalu Yadav’s party is an alliance of corruption, connivance and cheating the people of India ... it is clear from the verdict of the court,” said Union Minister J.P. Nadda.

He also criticised Mr. Prasad’s statements and persistent tweets targeting the BJP.