Hopes blossom in Valley as five-member team from New Delhi raises prospects of dialogue.

As a five-member Delhi team, headed by former Union Minister and BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, held meetings with civil society groups here on Tuesday, voices are growing louder in the Valley for continuation of the dialogue process between New Delhi and Srinagar.

“India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir need to have an unconditional and sustained dialogue. A win-win situation should be achieved as visualised by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” said Faiz Bakshi, spokesman of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) after the meeting with the group.

According to Mr. Bakshi, Mr. Sinha said that had the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) not lost the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, “the Kashmir issue would have been resolved to the satisfaction of all stake-holders.”

Another civil society group, Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS), presented a 20-point charter to the delegation, seeking release of separatists and human rights activists and end to ‘rights violations’.

“There is a need to initiate meaningful and time-bound dialogue with the Hurriyat leadership and Pakistan for a lasting resolution,” the KCSDS told the Delhi team.

Another traders’ body, the Kashmir Economic Forum (KEF), welcomed the talks between Mr. Sinha and separatist leaders.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Sinha, while clarifying that he had not come with any mandate, said, “We have come here with an open mind and have no fixed agenda. We are trying to internalise the sufferings of the people here and listen to their opinions. We represent nobody but ourselves.”

Mr. Sinha’s visit has created a buzz in Kashmir and raised expectations of a breakthrough in the ongoing crisis. Kashmir is grappling with more than three months of street protests.

Farooq hopeful

“I am personally very happy. I have huge expectations from such meetings. Any initiative like the one taken by Yashwant Sinha is highly commendable. I hope Delhi gets a true picture now and a solution to our issues is found,” said National Conference (NC) president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami welcomed the visit. “We hope something positive may come out. We want the Government of India to take measures to resolve the long-pending Kashmir issue,” said Mr. Tarigami.