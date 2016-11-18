Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi demands Ghulam Nabi Azad's apology for his remarks on Thursday; LS, RS adjourned

On Friday, day three of the winter session, Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted with Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi demanding an apology from Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad for his remarks on Thursday. Mr. Azad had made comments linking the Uri terror attack casualties to the deaths during the demonetisation “crisis”. The Lok Sabha did not see much happening in the first leg, with the Opposition creating ruckus over the demonetisation issue.

On day two, both Houses witnessed continued protests from the Opposition on the demonetisation move. They demanded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond in the demonetisation debate, but it was rejected by the government benches immediately. Repeated efforts by the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to bring normality proved futile and she adjourned the House. In the Rajya Sabha, once again Opposition parties stormed the well of the House. Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien's efforts proved futile and the House was adjourned many times.

On day one, the Lok Sabha was adjourned after obituary references and the Rajya Sabha witnessed some serious debate between the government and Opposition on the demonetisation move. The Opposition parties moved adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha for day 2.

Demonetisation debate: Ghulam Nabi Azad remark on Uri attack triggers clash in Rajya Sabha

Winter session of Parliament — Day 1

Winter session of Parliament — Day 2

The Opposition and the government clashed over the demonetisation issue on Thursday, bringing both Houses to a halt. The Lok Sabha functioned only for question hour amid a steady uproar, adjourned for the day well before 1 p.m.

Live updates:

Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday.

Rajya Sabha back in session. Upoar in Rajya Sabha continues over demonetisation issue and Ghulam Nabi Azad's remark.

Rajya Sabha proceedings disrupted

Question Hour starts in Rajya Sabha. RS adjourned till 2.30 pm amid uproar.

Rajya Sabha adjourned again till 12.33 pm.

As disruptions continue, Chair adjourns Rajya Sabha till 12 noon.

If LoP wants to say something or clarify, he should get his members to keep quiet. The nation is angry about Azad's remarks: Naqvi

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin again after disruptions. AIADMK Minister Navaneethakrishnan attempts to raise Cauvery issue.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11.30 am

Rajya Sabha interrupted with protests being raised from Treasury Benches

During black money discussion, LOP said objectionable things. He said govt killed more after demonetisation than terrorists did: Naqvi

Black money people are unhappy that PM is cleaning the system. But it seems you are also sullen: Naqvi

Ghulam Nabi should apologize to the nation, says Naqvi.

AIADMK Ministers protest in RS.

Lok Sabha adjourned

LS adjourned till Monday

I want to assure that the government is concerned about the TN fishermen and will bring it to the notice of the Defence Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister: Ananth Kumar

Jayavardhan of AIADMK brings up the Tamil Nadu fishermen issue.

Mallikarjun Kharge asks for adjournment motion which the Speaker disallows. Kharge says we are also ready by discussion and it should be under Rule 56.

Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, says the government is ready for discussion on demonetisation issue. Under Section 193, a discussion on the issue can be conducted, he says.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of BJP too raises voice against Mr. Azad's statement and demands an apology from Mr. Azad.

Meenakshi Lekhi of BJP condemns LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement on linking the Uri terror attack casualties to the deaths during demonetisation issue.

Kothapalli Geetha of YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh asks for introduction of tele-medicine centres in rural areas in state.

Rammohan Naidu of TDP: All commitments to the state of Andhra Pradesh by the Central government must be put in paper and executed. He enquires about status of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says she has received adjournment motion for discussion on demonetisation.

Lok Sabha proceedings resume. Opposition MPs start sloganeering again.

Opposition MPs demand discussion under rule 56. LS adjourned till 12 noon amidst uproar by opposition MPs

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge says we have again given a notice for adjournment on discussion for demonetisation.

Prime Minister Modi meets Ministers to discuss strategy in Parliament. With the Opposition up in arms over the demonetisation issue, Parliament has witnessed continued protests over the last two days.

TMC cadre protest

Before the start of the parliament proceedings, the TMC MPs protest near Gandhi Statue, Parliament house complex. The protest comes in the backdrop of Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee launching a blistering attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his government’s decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.