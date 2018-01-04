Parliament proceedings live | Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus

The Rajya Sabha, once again, took up the triple talaq Bill. The ruling and opposition members are locking horns over rulebook. Will the bill be discussed or will it be sent to a committee for further amendments? That was the topic of discussion.

The opposition had a moral victory after the Chair allowed the amendment motions moved by two of its members. But the ruling party too tasted victory as the Chair decided to go by the list of business and take up the triple talaq bill after the GST amendment Bill. As protests continued, the House was adjourned for the day.

The Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha was utilised by members to speak about the violence in Maharashtra following the Bhima-Koregaon memorial celebration.

Lok Sabha members made use of their time to point out judicial interference in legislature, pending cases and other judiciary related issues during a discussion on a Bill seeking raise in the salary of judges.

In addition, the Rajya Sabha is having short duration discussion on the state of Indian economy.

Lok Sabha | 6.25 p.m.

The Lower House has now taken up discussion on the Supplementary Demands for Grants - Third Batch for 2017-18. Congress member Shashi Tharoor and BJP member Kirit Somayya spoke.

Congress member Shashi Tharoor speaks during the discussion on the Supplementary Demands for Grants in the Rajya Sabha on January 4, 2018. Photo: @loksabhatv

Lok Sabha | 6 p.m.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is replying to the discussion on the Supreme Court and High Court judges salary hike bill.

Rajya Sabha | 5.50 p.m.

Anand Sharma says the motion was moved yesterday so the unfinished business must be finished. He objects to taking up another Bill instead of the triple talaq Bill.

Sukendu Sekhar Roy says since the government is unwilling to send the Bill to select committee, how can I name the members without the consent of NDA members, he asks.

I cannot take the triple talaq Bill now, rules the Chair. Protests continue. House is adjourned for the day.

Rajya Sabha | 5.40 p.m.

Who will look after the woman if her husband is in jail. There is no mention of this in the Bill, Ghulam Nabi Azad says.

The Rajya Sabha on January 4, 2018. Photo: RSTV

Mr. Jaitley continues his speech. The rule says someone who tries to sabotage a Bill cannot be part of the committee. The names mentioned here cannot be part of the committee, he says.

The members who moved the motions want to present their side of the story.

The Chair speaks now. Both motions are valid. Certain raised by the Leader of the House are also valid. Since the Chairman as admitted it is a valid motion. The motion has been moved. Mr. Jaitley's points may be valid but I can't do anything, he says.

Regarding taking up the triple talaq bill, I'll have to go by the list of legislative business. So the GST Bill will be taken up, the Chair says.

Lok Sabha | 5.35 p.m.

In Lok Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad gives final reply. He says when the House takes up matters for discusssion, it raises the level of debate every time he says. The House is unanimous in supporting the Bill, he says.

Rajya Sabha | 5.30 p.m.

Rajya Sabha takes up triple talaq Bill. Arun Jaitley says the amendment motion brought by Anand Sharma and Sukendu Sekhar Roy yesterday were not as per the Rules and hence should be rejected.

Opposition MPs protest. They recall the Chair's words that the motions were valid. The Chair will listen to the Leader of the House and then decide, says Mr. Kurien.

Rajya Sabha | 5.15 p.m.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley responds to the discussion. He recalls the presentation of Nandan Nilekani on giving a unique number to every citizen. The UPA government brought in the Aadhaar. We were all speaking about plugging leakage in susbsidy. Now you are against it, he says.

The concept of GST was first discussed during Vajpayee's time. After successive governments efforts, it was brought in now. You have a problem with that too. Outside the parliament, you say the GST rates must be reduced, here you are asking about reducing revenues. You are contradicting yourself, he says.

Do you want the cash economy to continue or move towards digital economy just like other nations, he asks supporting the demonetisation move. The structural changes will have its short-term impact. We were the fastest growing economy for three years. This year we may be the second highest, he says.

You left the country in "fragile five", we have brought an upgrade, he says. The curve is changing, he says.

Rajya Sabha | 4.45 p.m.

In Rajya Sabha the short duration discussion continues. D. Raja of CPI says the economy is in crisis after demonetisation and GST roll out. Unemployment and under-employment are the most burning problems, he says.

The government of the day has made several promises. It is time that the government should realise the economic reforms taken up over the years has resulted in inequality.

The 2008 crisis didn't affect India much because our fundamentals are strong. What were those fundamentals? Our public sector institutions were those fundamentals. These fundamentals are being broken now in the name of disinvestment and privatisation.

Govt is quoting Moody's report. They should take a look at Global Hunger report too. We are a nation of malnourished children. Providing healthcare, education, decent dwelling and adequate living means development. This government is not doing anything for this.

What is private about private sector? They get money from public sector. Why can't they have reservation like public sector? he asks.

You are talking about doubling the farmer income, but you are not giving adequate MSP. Agriculture is a neglected sector, he says.

Lok Sabha | 4.30 p.m.

Sampath of CPI(M) says the government makes tall talks on Swacch Bharat but are there adequate facilities in the courts?

He also talks about live telecast of court proceedings. Why can't it start from the top court? he asks. The judiciary is reluctant in decentralising power. Why can't the Supreme Court start a Bench in South India or North-East?

There have been criticism of courts being rich man's game.

Our courts lack infrastructure. There are acting Chief Justices in many High Court. We don't have acting Law Minister, but there are acting CJs, he says. But they are active, jokes Mr. Thambidurai.

Lok Sabha | 4.10 p.m.

Konda Vishveshwar Reddy of TDP says while advocate charge lakhs for every sitting, the judge earns only Rs. 90,000. Even a mid-level executive earns more than a High Court judge. The Pakistan judges are paid more than 10 times of what we are paying here, he says. The revision of salary is a long overdue, he says.

Rajya Sabha | 3.50 p.m.

Anubhav Mohanty of BJD says we have been hearing nationalistic speeches and a story of dream with no conclusion. But the trend is otherwise. The desparation is slowing coming out. We cannot be taking solace in the ratings of foreign agencies, he says.

Their lack of allotment to social sector increasing Naxalism. Won't the government agree with me? he says.

The engineering and MBA pass outs are seeking salesman jobs. The government should be ashamed of this, he says.

When the minimum qualification of employment is 12th Standard, shouldn't the education be compulsory till 12th Standard, he says.

The GST has broken down the film industry, says Mohanty an Odia actor

Lok Sabha | 3.45 p.m.

Tathagata Satpathy says the government should also consider raising the salary of parliamentarians. Thambi Durai , on a lighter note suggests him to approach the court. "They will pass order to increase the salary and all of us will be benefited," he says.

Mr. Satpathy also points out the Secreatry of President earns more than the President and adds these issues should be automated instead of bringing a Bill time and again.

Rajya Sabha | 3.40 p.m.

Sukendu Sekhar Roy of Trinamool says farmers are not getting remunerative prices and are selling lands in distress. He points out the fiscal deficit is 3.5 per cent of the GDP.

Lok Sabha | 3.30 p.m.

Tathagata Satpathy of BJD raises to support the Bill. "It was unfortunate that the Bill could not be discussed yesterday. We appreciate, how during dark pages of the history, the judiciary has remained a silver lining for all of us," he says.

"I praise the judiciary where people refuse to take bribe of Rs. 100 crores and giving his life. It is easy to blame the judiciary, to blame us (parliamentarians), to blame the media but the hardship remains."

"Someone spoke about training for judges. All of us need training. So do them. Law internationally keeps changing. There is no harm in getting upgraded at all levels."

On pendency of cases, Mr. Satpathy says he is number 3 in the number of criminal cases on an MP. Most of these cases were filed by bureaucrats when I protesting for my people, he says. He recalls how a blast case of 1973 was given judgment in 2012. The pendency also is the result of pending judicial appointments, he says.

Rajya Sabha | 3.15 p.m.

Ram Gopal Yadav of Samjawadi Party speaks. If a common man is able to meet the ends of his family including health and education, only then the economy is robust. All other parameters doesn't make any difference, he says.

The GDP for education has consistently been reducing. And you are linking mid-day meals to Aadhaar!

Even the Gods are being made in China now. They are atheists and they are making idols of Gods, he says pointing out the manufacturing sector is facing crisis. "You stop China from making India the dumping ground of their products," he says.

Lok Sabha | 3.05 p.m.

Kalyan Banerjee rues the dignity of the courts are going down as the disputes between collegium is coming in public domain.

An eminent lawyer of Kolkata was suggested to become a judge by Calcutta High Court. The collegium had rejected it saying he is the nephew of an ex-Chief Justice. Another person was recommended. He was the son of ex-CJ. He has been selected. What is the logic behind selections? Why can't there be a transparency? he asks.

He also comes down heavily on "judiciary interfering in the legislative business." "You cannot legislate the law, we should do it," he says.

D. Thambidurai, the Chair, says this is happening because of us. When a judge makes comments on government, Opposition supports it. When opposition is targetted, government supports it.

Kalyan Banerjee's speech gets support from several members. He says he spoke on behalf of legislature not on behalf of the party.

Lok Sabha | 2.50 p.m.

Bhupender Yadav of BJP speaks. He blames the UPA for high non-performance assets in the banking sector. We brought the Insolvency Code. We don't have policy paralysis.

You brought MNREGA. But it was corruption-laden. We ironed it out by linking it with Aadhaar, he says.

Lok Sabha | 2.40 p.m.

Lok Sabha resumes. The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill is being discussed. If passed, the salary of CJI will be increased from 1,00,000 per month to 2,80,000. Other Supreme Court judges would earn Rs. 2,50,000.

The Bill also seeks to increase the sumptuary allowance and pension drawn by High Court and Supreme Court judges.

Gopal Shetty of BJP speaks in favour of the Bill. He uses the opportunity to laud NJAC, the judiciary appointment commission. The Supreme Court is now using collegium system to appoint judges after it struck down the NJAC.

Rajya Sabha | 2.40 p.m.

Anand Sharma moves to demonetisation. When demonetisation was announced the PM said black money would go, counterfeit currency would end, corruption would end, and terror funding will end. But RBI says 99 per cent of the notes are deposited.

When people were queuing up outside ATMs, who had stacked up lakhs of rupees? he asks.

When the former PM said the note ban would affect the GDP by two per cent, you were not ready to take our suggestions. We suggested a three-month trial of GST but you rolled it out on a midnight. How many industries broke down due to GST? he asks.

Your decisions have affected the unorganised sector the most, he says.

Rajya Sabha | 2.30 p.m.

Congress MP Anand Sharma kickstarts the discussion on Indian economy. Four engines of Indian economy — investment, jobs, exports and credit. The National investment rate has fallen by more than seven per cent. National Savings Rate has fallen. There is sharp increase in debt to GDP ratio. The job creation has also fallen.

The UPA admitted that there was a slowing down. We managed a GDP of 6.2 per cent. Today it is in a dismal situation. Merchandise exports are down. You cannot blame the global situation. Trade has grown in ASEAN nations. The only inference is your manufacturing jobs have been lost.

Only saving grace of this government is the fall in the crude oil rate. You haven't passed on the benefits to the consumers, he says.

Rajya Sabha | 2.20 p.m.

Derek O'Brien reads out yesterday's transcript. This is not us versus them. It is us versus us. It is for the benefit of women but it is a faulty Bill, he says.

Naresh Agrawal says the Chair has residual power and suggests he should direct the government to take up the Bill. The Chair says "I didn't use it yesterday!"

T.K. Rangarajan requests the Chair to allow a division. Ghulam Nabi Azad suggests let the short duration discussion happen now. Let's discuss it at the time of list of legislative business. Government also agrees.

Rajya Sabha | 2.10 p.m.

CPI(M) MP Tapan Kumar Sen in Rajya Sabha.

Several MPs raise Point of Order saying a division was to be done the previous day. P.J. Kurien, in the Chair, says the Chair did not give any direction of that sorts.

Derek O'Brien says a process was on yesterday, it was paused and now the process have to be completed.

Tapan Kumar Sen joins in. He recalls the Chair saying "if there is no order, how can I start a division?" The Chair clarifies it was only an observation and not a decision.

Rajya Sabha | 2.00 p.m.

Rajya Sabha reconvenes. Opposition wants to put to vote the amendments moved by two members on triple talaq Bill. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Goel suggests it can be taken after the short duration discussion.

Lok Sabha | 1.15 p.m.

Sreemathi Teacher of Kerala wants Sabarimala to be proclaimed as a National Pilgrim Centre.

Some issues taken up in Zero Hour is creating a Vizag division in Railways, Jet Flight midair fight, Chinese incursion, crypto currency and many more.

Sanjay Haribabu Jadhav, a Shiv Sena MP, says the local police had "unnecessarily" added his name in the FIR pertaining to a clash between two youth near his house. This is not a Zero Hour submission, the Speaker says and on that note she adjourns the House.

Lok Sabha | 12.45 p.m.



Mullapally Ramachandran of the Congress speaks about the SBI earning Rs. 1,722 crores in the last eight months of 2017-18 through minimum balance penalties. "Victimising poor customers for want of minimum balance is unfair."

M. Veerappa Moily raises the issue of shifting of a CRPF base out of Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh. He calls it an "unjust order."

Rajya Sabha | 12.30 p.m.



On a supplementary question, Viplove Thakur asks if persons with disabilities need Aadhaar identification, as their fingerprints are almost always mismatched. The Minister says that the Government has introduced a Universal ID Card for persons with disabilities.

The next question is on the development of basic infrastructure in the North East.

Statement by Minister correcting answers to questions is laid on the table.

House is adjourned till 2 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 12.15 p.m.



Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress raises the issue of the first draft of the NRC in Assam. He says it is a conspiracy to drive out Bengalis from Assam.

Gajanand Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena speaks about semi-skilled workers and that they aren't being paid minimum wage. He says the government has to ensure the payment of minimum wage and other benefits.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh rises to make a statement on the NRC. He says that the Supreme Court has said that there is no need for fear if a person's name does not appear in the first draft.

This leads to protests from Trinamool MPs.

MAllikarjun Kharge speaks about the prices of crude oil and petrol falling sharply in the international market.

Rajya Sabha | 12.10 p.m.



Tiruchi Siva of the DMK asks a supplementary question on the repeal of The Habitual Offenders Act. He asks what intitiatives the government has taken to rehabiliitate offenders. He also mentions the Narikorava community in Tamil Nadu, and says they need to be qualified as a Scheduled Tribes.



Krishan Pal, the MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment says that the government will look into it.

Rajya Sabha | 12:05 pm

Question Hour begins in Rajya Sabha. Chhaya Verma asks about increase in drop outs in girls in secondary classes. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar says one reason for school drop out was due to lack of toilets. We constructed more toilets.

Second reason was due to lack of quality training. We are bringing accountability to teachers, he says.

She further asks about single teacher schools. Mr. Javadekar says there is no dearth for teachers but the deployment is not right. We have advised the States on this issue.

Renuka Chowdhury of the Congress asks what the government has done to empower women teachers to go into rural areas. She also asks if the Minister is aware that teachers lease out their jobs.

Mr. Javadekar says that there is a proposal to maintain electronic attendance. "In Rajasthan, there is a system of putting the teachers' photographs on public display."

Vishambhar Prasad Nishad of the Samajwadi Party asks how many places remain in the country where there is no access to school. The Minister says that mapping of schools has been done across the country.

Lok Sabha | 12:00 noon

Manoj Kumar Tiwari, a Delhi MP asks if the NCR will get air taxi service. Ashok Gajpati Raju says the UDAAN scheme is implemented to address these issues. He also asks if Jewar will get an airport. The minister says the process is on.

Kantilal Bhuria asks if air taxi service will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh. Mr. Raju's reply is similar to the previous one. UDAN will address the issue.

Lok Sabha | 11:50 am

Question Hour is underway in Lok Sabha. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (MoS) and Smriti Irani, I&B Minister are answering questions on Prasar Bharati and All India Radio.

Yashwant Singh, Nagina MP, asks why FM transmission has not begun in Nagina when the facilities are available. Mr. Rathore says these are policy decisions of the Board.

Shrirangappa Barne, Shiv Sena MP, says private FM channels are using AIR's infrastructure but AIR's coverage is not matching with them. Mr. Rathore says the ministry is working to expand the coverage.

Rajya Sabha | 11:40 am

Ritabrata Banerjee, West Bengal MP, wants West Bengal to rename as Bangla. A resolution was already passed in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The Centre should seriously consider it, he says.

Rajya Sabha | 11:35 am

Amar Shankar Samble (BJP) says the speech by people such as Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid were made with an aim to inflict tensions. Opposition MPs object to it. I strongly condemn the violence, but such speeches should also be condemned, he says.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a nominated member and a decadent of King Shivaji. I am saddened by this violence. Shivaji Maharaj didn't work for one community but for the entire society. I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to keep away from violence and not to fall for such motive. He makes the appeal in Marathi.

Rajya Sabha | 11:30 am

Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena) says Maharashtra government handled the situation well by not allowing to detoriate it. People here do not know the history well. The British used divide and rule then. The same is used today in Bhima-Koregaon, he says.

Balvinder Singh Bhunder (SAD) says any such incidents should not be taken lightly. Quoting Guru Granth Sahib, he emphasises the need to treat everyone equally.

D. Raja (CPI) says the Dalit assertion should be understood in the right context. In Maharashtra, the assertion is undermined as something triggered by Left-Wing Extremism and breaking India brigade. This is wrong, he says.

Ramdas Athwale is speaking on behalf of his party. I visited the disputed village the next day after the incident mentioned by Mr. Pawar. There is a judicial inquiry underway. Let us not politicise the issue. All parties should join hands to put an end to atrocities against Dalits.

Rajya Sabha | 11:25 am

Sharad Pawar (NCP) says Bhima-Koregaon has an history. He elaborates the historic reference and says I have seen Dalits paying tributes for the last 50 years. "I have never seen any dispute in these 50 years," he says.

This year the situation was different. Last month, two outfits tried to ruin the Dalit memorial. This triggered tensions. Steps should be taken to bring peace back to the region, he says.

The spirit of patriotism is not owned by anybodya nd cannot be forced on anybody. The Dalits, minorities, and women are living in fear. What happened in Maharashtra today is not an isolated incident. It should be viewed seriously and a long-term solution should come, says Kanimozhi (DMK).

Rajya Sabha | 11:15 am

Maharashtra violence

In Zero Hour, Rajani Patil (Congress) raises the issue of Bhima-Koregaon violence. She accuses right-wing outfits such as Sambhaji Brigade for the violence.

Naresh Agrawal (SP) blames the Maharashtra government for the violence. He demands a commission to look into the violence.

Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK), strongly condemning the act, says Indian people should concentrate on development instead of dividing in the name of caste or religion.

Mohammed Nadimul Haque (Trinamool) says the judicial inquiry should be carried out immediately in a time-bound manner. Dilip Tirkey (BJD) also condemns the violence.

T.K. Rangarajan claims the violence had a tactical support of the ruling party and government.

Lok Sabha | 11:05 am

Mahanadi river sharing

Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari is answering questions. A Odisha member is asking about constructing barrages across Mahanadi river. The State doesn't need Centre's permission to construct barrages, the minister says. There is adequate water that can be shared between Chhattisgarh and Odisha. He requests chief ministers of both States to meet the ministry to resolve river sharing disputes.

We have solved such disputes between Maharashtra and Gujarat. We have resolved Ken-Betwa dispute too. "We are ready to resolve issues," he says.

11:00 am

Both Houses of Parliament convene. Papers are being laid on the table in Rajya Sabha. Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu are in the Chair.