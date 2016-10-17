A day after senior party leader Ramgopal Yadav suggested that Akhilesh Yadav be made the Chief Ministerial candidate, Samajwadi Party State unit president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday said he would himself propose Mr. Akhilesh’s name if the party is voted to power again.

“Ramgopal is party’s national general secretary. He can write to party national president and give him advice. There is nothing wrong. I will propose Akhilesh as CM if the party is voted to power in 2017,” Mr. Shivpal Yadav told reporters here.

Mr. Ramgopal Yadav, in a letter to Mulayam Singh, on Saturday said he would be held responsible if the party’s fortunes plunged in the coming assembly elections.

“Akhilesh is undoubtedly the most popular leader of the State and under him Uttar Pradesh has seen unprecedented development works. If SP has to win the elections, Akhilesh must be made its CM face,” the letter said.

“You can take any decision, but if SP’s tally falls below 100, you alone will be held responsible. The same people who worship you for raising Samajwadi Party will hold you responsible for its decline also. History is ruthless. It spares no one,” Mr. Ramgopal said in the letter while taking pot shots on his “advisers” stating that “they had no value in the eyes of people.”

Mr. Shivpal Yadav was here to attend a workers meet in which leaders of Quami Ekta Dal also addressed the gathering. — PTI