Karnataka CM says he is yet to read SC order, calls another all-party meet

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday struck a defiant note, saying he was yet to read the Supreme Court order on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“I have to consult the State legal team and advocates. The priority is for drinking water according to our national water policy (2012). So when they [Supreme Court judges] say release water, it immediately does not become a law or an order.”

While sources in the State government said it was “politically impossible” for the Chief Minister to change his stand on releasing water, an all-party meeting, the third since this year’s dispute over the Cauvery water erupted, has been called on Wednesday. The State Cabinet is also expected to meet later in the day to discuss and decide on the government’s stand.

The Congress high command fully backed the Siddaramaiah government’s decision not to release water to Tamil Nadu. Digvijaya Singh, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, said: “With all due respect to the Supreme Court, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly represents the will of the people, and the unanimous resolution of the legislature supported by all political parties, reflects the sentiment of the people of Karnataka.”

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “The BJP has been saying that the Centre cannot intervene. Now, when the court itself has asked it to hold talks with both the States, the onus is on the Centre to discuss the issue with both of them and try to resolve it in favour of where justice needs to be done.”