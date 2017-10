The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that a man will be punished for rape if he is found to be guilty of having sexual intercourse with his minor wife.

With this verdict, the Supreme Court has ended the disparity between this exception to Section 375, which allows a husband to have sexual relationship with his 15-year-old wife, and the definition of ‘child’ in recent laws such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, which includes any person below the age of 18.