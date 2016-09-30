A surgical strike in military terms is an operation that is intended to take out a specific target, with no or limited collateral damage.

In Army’s terms, it is a fast operation carried out by a small unit, or it could be a well aimed missile. By the Air Force, it can be an aircraft targeting a single building or vehicle, as opposed to carpet bombing an area.

The strike across the LoC was reportedly carried out by Para Commandos and Ghatak platoons of the Indian Army. These are members of the Special Forces under the Parachute regiment who are trained specifically for such operations, and specialised teams part of infantry units. They are trained to parachute in to enemy territory and conduct precise missions, or to sneak in quietly across enemy lines.

Surgical strikes are the alternative to sending in troops and tanks, creating a situation that could escalate to full-blown war. Governments often deny them or deal with the aftermath diplomatically.