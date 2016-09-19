President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday condemned the terror attack on an army base at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 17 soldiers and injured many others.
“India will not be cowed down by such attacks. We will thwart the evil designs of terrorists and their backers,” the President said, without naming Pakistan.
