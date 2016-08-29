The CBI was on Monday directed by the Supreme Court to file a forensic report regarding electronic evidences being examined by CFSL in connection with the Vyapam scam within six weeks.

A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and P.C. Pant said it may pass orders on the aspect of monitoring of the probe done by the CBI after the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report is submitted in a sealed cover and examined.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the CBI, filed a status report on the probe carried out so far in the scam in which it said that charge sheet has been filed against 80 accused. While one closure report has been filed, 13 preliminary enquiries have also been closed.

Mr. Kumar said the probe agency has requested the CFSL, which is examining the pen-drive of the whistle blower and a hard disk, to expedite the process and submit the report.

He alleged that several telecom providers were also not cooperating with the probe agency with regard to the case.

When the Bench asked the CBI by when it expected the CFSL to file its report in the case, Mr. Kumar said CFSL at Hyderabad had several things at hand and could file the report in two months.

The court said there were two issues for its consideration — the monitoring of the probe and a challenge to the order of the High Court.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Madhya Pradesh government, said the main prayer was for probe by an independent agency like the CBI which has already been done.

At the outset, the Bench said nothing much needs to be done in the matter and whatever grievances the petitioner had could be raised before the High Court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the petitioners, said the CFSL was examining the electronic evidences and the court should first call for the report and then pass appropriate orders.

He said the pen-drive was given to the High Court but it has not been looked into and nothing has been done for years.

Mr. Sibal said the CBI has also not looked into the pen-drive and have sent it to CFSL for the examination.