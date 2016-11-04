CBI officials seized certain documents during the searches.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at five places here, including premises of a private medical college, in connection with its probe in the Vyapam recruitment scam.

The probe agency is looking into alleged irregularities in recruitments for various Madhya Pradesh government jobs conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board or ’Vyapam’.