Stresses the need to take Kashmir ahead with peace and unity, while ensuring it remained a “paradise”

“Development” and building of “confidence” are the key to address the problem of Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while hoping that the youth of the Valley would not get “misled.”

Amid ongoing unrest in the Valley, Mr. Modi emphasised the need for taking Kashmir ahead with peace and unity, while ensuring that it remained “paradise” in the real sense.

“The seeds [of the current unrest] were sown during the Independence. Every government has had to face this problem. This is not a new problem but an old one,” the Prime Minister told Network18 in an interview when asked how the problem of the Valley could be solved.

Asserting that “solution to the problem” would be found, Mr. Modi said: “Kashmir needs vikas [development] and vishwas [confidence]. 125 crore people of the country are ready to give vikas and there has never been dearth of vishwas.”

The Prime Minister said there had to be forward movement on the basis of vikas and vishwas and that he was confident on this front.

Condemning atrocities against Dalits, Mr. Modi accused “self-appointed champions” of the community of giving a political colour to the social problem to create tensions even as he asked politicians to refrain from making irresponsible statements.

To a question on poverty alleviation, the Prime Minister said: “it has been a political slogan” and there has been a lot of politics in the name of the poor.

Regarding the row over inquiry against Robert Vadra’s land deals in Haryana, the Prime Minister rejected allegations of vendetta and insisted that there are no instructions from his government for conducting probe against any political party or dynasty. Mr. Modi said he had thought of bringing out a White Paper on the state of economy after 10 years of UPA rule when NDA rode to power in 2014 but refrained from doing so fearing it would hurt the country’s interest.

Terming GST “the biggest tax reform”, Mr. Modi said it would bring about a big change in India by simplifying tax payments. — PTI