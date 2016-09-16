The certificate is meant to provide a travel document for anybody returning to India, says MEA

Dismissing beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya’s claim that he is unable to travel back as his passport has been suspended by Indian authorities, the government on Thursday said any citizen could approach the nearest Indian Embassy or High Commission and apply for an emergency certificate to return to the country.

Underlining that such as certificate was specifically meant to provide a travel document to an Indian citizen to return to India, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said this facility was available to Mr. Mallya, should he wish to apply for it.

“Our position is very clear. Any Indian citizen who is outside India and who does not have a valid travel document for any reason, only has to approach the nearest Indian Embassy or High Commission and apply for an Emergency Certificate,” Mr. Swarup said when asked about Mr. Mallya telling a Delhi court that he wanted to come to India but was unable to travel back as his passport had been suspended. Mr. Mallya, who is in London, made the submission through his counsel before the court.