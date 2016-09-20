A local court on Tuesday posted to September 22, the two bounced cheque cases filed against businessman Vijay Mallya by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.

Third Special Court Magistrate M. Krishna Rao on April 20 convicted Mr. Mallya, A. Raghunathan, a senior official of Kingfisher Airlines Ltd., in connection with two bounced cheque cases involving Rs. 50 lakh each, under relevant sections of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The matter relates to cheques issued by Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), which operates Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, towards charges for using the facilities at the airport for Kingfisher Airlines flights.

A member of the legal team representing GHIAL on Tuesday submitted before the court that fresh addresses of the Kingfisher Airlines and Vijay Mallya have to be secured.

The court was further informed that Mr. Raghunathan had appeared before different courts here in the past few days in connection with NBWs issued against him after he had moved the High Court, and got the warrants recalled.

“However, as regards Raghunathan, he has not appeared before this court. For this the complainant wants the case to be posted to September 22 as Raghunathan is to appear in some other courts in the (same) court complex premises on that date. On the request of complainant, call on September 22,” the Magistrate said.

Hence, the order on quantum of punishment was again adjourned as the warrant issued against Mr. Raghunathan was still pending.

The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against Kingfisher Airlines, its chairman Mr. Mallya and Mr. Raghunathan on the ground of dishonouring the two cheques. It had earlier said that before imposing the quantum of punishment, it would hear the plea of the convicts (Mallya and others, who have so far not appeared/attended the court), and then pass its order with regard to sentencing them or imposing fine or both.

As per the GMR counsel, a total of 17 cases have been filed against Kingfisher Airlines in different courts over outstanding amount of Rs. 22.5 crore, which it owes to GMR.

The cases are in different stages of trial.