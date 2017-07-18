National

Venkaiah Naidu’s portfolios distributed between Smriti Irani, Narendra Singh Tomar

The miniterial portfolio held by M. Venkaiah Naidu were distributed between Smriti Irani and Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday. Mr. Naidu resigned as minister on Monday, after he was selected as vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance.

Ms. Irani, who is currently the Minister of Textiles will additionaly hold the portfolio of Information and Technology.

Mr. Tomar, who is in-charge of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj portfolios, will be taking care of Urban Development ministry too.

Mr. Naidu will have to vacate his Rajya Sabha seat too.

