Mr. Mukherjee was addressing the first convocation ceremony of Nalanda University.

President Pranab Mukherjee said universities must be bastions of free speech and expression where there should be no room for intolerance and hatred. Addressing the first convocation ceremony of Nalanda University here on Saturday, Mr. Mukherjee said a university “must be the arena where diverse and conflicting schools of thought contend. There should be no room for intolerance, prejudice and hatred within the spaces of this institution.”

The President’s words assume significance given the recent events in Jawaharlal Nehru University and Hyderabad University where freedom of speech came under attack allegedly from right-wing forces.

Mr. Mukherjee said Nalanda University “is a symbol of Asian resurgence” that “stands not merely for quality education but also for global cooperation.”

He also laid the foundation stone of a new campus. “With this first convocation ceremony of the university, one of my dream projects is coming to reality and it gives me immense pleasure. At a time when the world is facing complex challenges and the destinies of the people across continents are interlinked, institutions of knowledge such as Nalanda University are of critical importance,” he said.

Confident of success



Mr. Mukherjee said he was confident the university will “truly attain the status of Nalanda of yore.” “There are many practices of ancient Nalanda which are worthy of emulation by the new Nalanda University. Ancient Nalanda was known for the high level of debate and discussion it nurtured. Nalanda conveyed the message of friendship, cooperation, debate, discussion and argument. Discussion and debate are part of our ethos and life,” he said. Delving deep into the historical significance of the ancient Nalanda University, the President said Nalanda was a melting pot of civilisations and modern India should remain the same.

“We should not close our windows and yet we should not be blown off by winds from outside. We should let the winds flow freely from all over the world and get enriched by them. We should embrace free discussion and debate, leaving behind narrow mindsets and thoughts,” he added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recalled how the concept of Nalanda University came into being.

Mr. Kumar hoped that all ancient universities of the country would be “revived” like Nalanda University and, “India once again will become the seat of learning and intellectuals.” Governor Ram Nath Kovind, Chancellor George Yeo, his predecessor and founding Chancellor, Professor Amartya Sen, and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Gopa Sabharwal also addressed the students.