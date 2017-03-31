Use mobiles to reach out to youth, Modi tells MPs

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked BJP MPs to do their utmost to use mobile technology to get in touch with the youth. He told them to be prepared in these medium, and added that the 2019 polls would see the maximum use of mobile technology for accessing information, according to sources.

Mr. Modi held his concluding breakfast meet with batches of BJP MPs, by meeting members from Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka at his residence.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar was present.

According to a statement released by the BJP after the meeting, Mr. Modi asked the MPs to also take forward efforts to link the Prime Minister Krishi Seenchai Yojana (irrigation scheme) to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. “This will strengthen the growth of irrigation in an institutional way,” the statement quoted the Prime Minister as saying. “Prime Minister Modi also said that this would lead to a growth in this sector by 2022 and beyond in 2025,” the statement said.

This is considered the last of the breakfast meetings with party MPs, which started with MPs from Uttar Pradesh last week.