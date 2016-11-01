"The US Embassy warns of an increased threat to places in India frequented by Westerners."

The United States on Tuesday asked its citizens in India to keep high level of vigilance citing reports indicating that terror outfit Islamic State desires to attack “targets” in India.

An advisory issued by the American Embassy warned its citizens of an increased threat in places frequented by Westerners in the country.

“Recent Indian media reports indicate ISIL’s desire to attack targets in India. The US Embassy warns of an increased threat to places in India frequented by Westerners, such as religious sites, markets, and festival venues.

“All US citizens are reminded to maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as detailed in the State Department’s Worldwide Caution of September 9, 2016,” the advisory said.

An earlier advisory, under ‘Worldwide Caution’ section on the US state department’s travel website, says that India continues to experience terrorist and insurgent activities which may affect US citizens directly or indirectly.

“Anti-Western terrorist groups active in India include Islamist extremist groups such as Harkat-ul-Jihad-i-Islami, Harakat ul-Mujahidin, Indian Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and LeT.

“Past attacks have targeted public places, including some frequented by Westerners, such as luxury and other hotels, trains, train stations, markets, cinemas, mosques, and restaurants in large urban areas,” the worldwide advisory, last updated in September, says.