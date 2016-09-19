The U.S. on Sunday strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Uri in which 17 soldiers were killed and 19 others sustained injuries.

“We strongly condemn the terror attack in Uri, J&K. Our thoughts are with the families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives #UriAttack,” the U.S. Ambassador to India, Richard Verma, tweeted.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in London that “The U.K. stands “shoulder to shoulder” with India in the fight against terrorism and in bringing the perpetrators to justice.” “I offer my deepest condolences to the victims and their families and friends,” Mr. Johnson said. — PTI