National

New Delhi, October 19, 2016
Updated: October 19, 2016 04:08 IST

U.S. NGO remains on watch: Officials

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
John Kerry
John Kerry

U.S. Ambassador to India underlined that NGOs doing good work, run into challenges with the govt.

The Centre on Tuesday reiterated there was no move to remove American donor Compassion International from the prior permission list. The Hindu has learnt that Compassion International was allowed to disburse funds to 10 Indian NGOs on September 15, a fortnight after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry raised the issue with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The order to put Compassion under the watch list dates back to March 28.

“From March-September, till Mr. Kerry took up the issue of Compassion International with the Indian government, no funds were allowed to be disbursed from its account to Indian NGOs,” said a source.

The Colorado-based group was put under the watch-list after security agencies gave an adverse input that it funded Indian NGOs involved in religious conversions. The Hindu has the names of the 10 NGOs.

The Hindu reported on Monday that Compassion International was granted permission to disburse donations to ten Indian NGOs soon after Mr. Kerry brought up his concerns over the treatment of the American donor with Ms. Swaraj during his India visit in September.

Kerry’s intervention

Asked why Mr. Kerry took up the issue of action against Compassion International when it was part of a legal procedure in India, U.S. Ambassador to India Richard Verma told The Hindu that a lot of NGOs which have done a lot of good work in India have “run into challenges with the government” and “it is part of our responsibility to work through those challenges.”

Elaborating further, Mr. Verma said, “Civil society in both our countries have played a huge role. Our governments would not function as well without civil society in education, nutrition, healthcare, climate change. We fully expect NGOs to be legally compliant on all bases, that’s non-negotiable. At the same time, we think a lot of NGOs have done a lot of good work in India and to the extent that they run into challenges with the government, I think, it is part of our responsibility to work through those challenges. We would do that for an American company or citizen, and also for NGOs and will continue to do it. I will say we have had a lot of good dialogue with the government that have been productive and we hope to have more in the future.”

When asked whether the U.S government was arm-twisting India on the issue, Mr Verma said, “The great thing about being partners is that we come to the table on issues that are difficult. In the last two years, we have been able to solve so many important issues for both our people and we will keep doing that.”

More In: National | News
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

India invites Pak. to disaster risk reduction meet

Ghandy acquitted in ‘anti-India’ speech case

Gun-snatching in Valley worries Army

In Germany, communities reap wind power rewards

Court dismisses plea against Smriti Irani

U.S. NGO remains on watch: Officials

Cross-LoC strikes not new: Jaishankar

CPI(M) backs demand of Muslim women

SC’s poser on misuse of religion in elections

Ansari-led team has a busy agenda in Algeria


Tamil Nadu

Cauvery protests continue in Tamil Nadu for second day

Aravakurichi, Thanjavur polls to be held on Nov. 19

Chinese crackers may sneak in this Deepavali

Cauvery dispute: Stalin, MLAs court arrest

Katju terms arrests over rumours high-handed

TTPS contract workers demand permanent jobs

Meeting of disaster management committees held

Gandhidham - Tirunelveli special fare trains

Parents invited for foster care programme

Kerala

Drought-like situation in Attappady

Hoaxers in Kerala hatch ‘toxic Chinese egg’ scare

Another fissure on rail track discovered

Up the Rayiranellur hill, on a mystic’s trail

DCC chief seeks Sreemathy’s resignation

Meteor-like objects fall in Peerumade

Kozhikode Engagements

Wahab parries Malappuram baiters with ‘Sulaimani’

Engagement

Karnataka

‘Regional parties vital to protect interests of States’

‘Ban Tamil movies, newspapers in Karnataka’

Kolar hospital turns battlefield as families clash over land

Sugarcane growers seek inquiry into irregularities

Identify villages likely to face drinking water crisis: Minister

Other States

Irom Sharmila launches party

Odisha Police arrest 4 SUM Hospital officials for lapses

Left to fend for ourselves amid raging fire, say survivors

Charges framed in AMRI case as recently as June 30

Tracking HIV caused by blood transfusions in Mumbai

Nitish holds meeting of JD(U) leaders on UP elections

SC seeks Rajasthan government’s response

SC rejects plea for custody of suspended RJD MLA

Akhilesh orders probe into Varanasi stampede

Andhra Pradesh

Drones, PTZ cams to check traffic violations

7 red sanders smugglers nabbed, Rs. 4 crore worth logs seized

Polavaram by 2018 at any cost: CM

Central schemes getting short shrift: Somu

Secretariat: KCR meets Governor

Telangana

New video of Rohith Vemula surfaces online

CPI(M) ‘Mahajana Padayatra’ kicks off amid fanfare

‘Uphold constitutional safeguards of Adivasis’

Heavy pilgrim rush at Vemulawada

Polavaram by 2018 at any cost: CM

Punish fake chilli seed racketeers: DCC

Seminar on personality development

‘Kaleswaram project will address drought for ever’

‘Poor sanitation triggering dengue’

Deadline set to make Jangaon open defecation-free


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in National

India invites Pak. to disaster risk reduction meet

India has invited Pakistan for a disaster risk reduction conference to be held in Delhi in November. But Pakistan is yet to confirm its par... »