The United States on Monday issued an advisory asking its citizens to avoid visiting areas where protests were taking place in Karnataka, including Bengaluru city, and review their personal security plans. The advisory comes in the wake of protests in various parts of Bengaluru city, where a number of American companies have offices.

“Tensions in Karnataka, including the city of Bengaluru, continue to run high following a Supreme Court order that Karnataka release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Sections of the Bangalore-Mysore highway are closed due to protests. There have been reports of Tamil Nadu-plated trucks being stoned and burned. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed in Bangalore city. As a result, many businesses and companies throughout Bangalore are closed. Local law enforcement has advised that they are tracking the situation …,”the advisory by the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai, said.

