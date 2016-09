One more soldier, who was critically injured in the Uri attack, on Friday died of his wounds, taking the toll to 19.

The soldier was undergoing treatment at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital here.

The Uri Army base was attacked by heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists on September 18 in which 18 soldiers were killed.

India carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, seen as a reprisal for the Uri attack.