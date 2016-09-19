Home Minister Rajnath Singh is set to chair a high-level review meeting on the Uri attack at 10 am today.
The mortal remains of the soldiers martyred in the Uri attack are to be taken to their hometowns today.
Seventeen soldiers were killed and 30 more were injured when fidayeen militants stormed an Army camp in Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday morning. Four militants were killed in the encounter.
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar along with Army chief General Dalbir Singh paid tribute to the 17 jawans on Monday.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said the attack was aimed at “triggering fresh violence and creating a war-like situation in the region.”
Here is the complete list of the soldiers who lost their lives in the attacks.
|Subedar Karnail Singh, r/o Vill Shibu Chak, Teh- Bishnah, Dist Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir.
|Havildar Ravi Paul, r/o Samba, Dist Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir.
|Sepoy Rakesh Singh, r/o Vill Baddja, Dist Kaimur, Bihar.
|Sepoy Javra Munda, r/o Vill Meral, Dist Khuti, Jharkhand.
|Sepoy Naiman Kujur, r/o Vill Gumla, Chainpur, Jharkhand.
|Sepoy Uike Janrao, r/o Vill Nandgaon (Kh), Dist Amravati, Maharashtra.
|Havildar NS Rawat, r/o Vill Rajawa, Dist Rajasmand, Rajasthan.
|Sepoy Ganesh Shankar, r/o Vill Ghoorapalli, Dist Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.
|Naik SK Vidarthi, r/o Vill Boknari, Dist Gaya, Bihar.
|Sepoy Biswajit Ghorai, r/o Vill Ganga Sagar, Dist South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.
|Lance Naik G Shankar, r/o Vill Jashi, Dist Satara, Maharashtra.
|Sep G Dalai, r/o Vill Jamuna Balia, Dist Howarah, West Bengal.
|Lance Naik RK Yadav, r/o Vill Balia, Uttar Pradesh.
|Sepoy Harinder Yadav, r/o Vill Ghazipur, Dist Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.
|Sepoy TS Somnath, r/o Vill Khadangali, Dist Nashik, Maharashtra.
|Havildar Ashok Kumar Singh, r/o Vill Raktu Tola, Dist Bhojpur, Bihar.
|Sepoy Rajesh kr Singh, r/o Vill Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.
