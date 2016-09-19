Home Minister Rajnath Singh is set to chair a high-level review meeting on the Uri attack at 10 am today.

The mortal remains of the soldiers martyred in the Uri attack are to be taken to their hometowns today.

Seventeen soldiers were killed and 30 more were injured when fidayeen militants stormed an Army camp in Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday morning. Four militants were killed in the encounter.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar along with Army chief General Dalbir Singh paid tribute to the 17 jawans on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said the attack was aimed at “triggering fresh violence and creating a war-like situation in the region.”

