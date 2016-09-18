TOPICS

India

Jammu and Kashmir


defence

armed Forces


unrest, conflicts and war

act of terror

armed conflict

conflict (general)

She said the perpetrators of violence must understand that violent methods will yield nothing but add to the miseries of the people.

Condemning the deadly militant attack on an Army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the attack was aimed at “triggering fresh violence and creating a war-like situation in the region.”

Expressing anguish and paying rich tributes to the slain soldiers, Ms. Mufti said, “The heightened tension in the wake of Uri attack is set to further vitiate the atmosphere in and around Jammu and Kashmir amid increasing Indo-Pak hostility”.

She said unfortunately, people in Jammu and Kashmir who are already mired in an agonizing situation shall have to bear the maximum brunt of the fresh attempts being made to step up violence and trigger fresh bloodshed in the State. “J&K has always been the worst victim of Indo-Pak hostility and its people have been paying a colossal price for the same for the past over six decades,” she added.

She said the perpetrators of violence must understand that violent methods have yielded nothing in the past nor will these yield anything in future except adding to the miseries of the people.

RELATED NEWS

17 soldiers killed in militant attack in UriSeptember 18, 2016

Army Chief rushes to Kashmir, Parrikar to visit UriSeptember 18, 2016

Rajnath postpones visit to Russia, U.S.September 18, 2016

Pak is a terrorist state, says Rajnath SinghSeptember 18, 2016

Those behind Uri terror attack won’t go unpunished: ModiSeptember 18, 2016

Tents set on fire, troops shot while coming outSeptember 18, 2016

More In: National | News | Other States