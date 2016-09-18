She said the perpetrators of violence must understand that violent methods will yield nothing but add to the miseries of the people.

Condemning the deadly militant attack on an Army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the attack was aimed at “triggering fresh violence and creating a war-like situation in the region.”

Expressing anguish and paying rich tributes to the slain soldiers, Ms. Mufti said, “The heightened tension in the wake of Uri attack is set to further vitiate the atmosphere in and around Jammu and Kashmir amid increasing Indo-Pak hostility”.

She said unfortunately, people in Jammu and Kashmir who are already mired in an agonizing situation shall have to bear the maximum brunt of the fresh attempts being made to step up violence and trigger fresh bloodshed in the State. “J&K has always been the worst victim of Indo-Pak hostility and its people have been paying a colossal price for the same for the past over six decades,” she added.

She said the perpetrators of violence must understand that violent methods have yielded nothing in the past nor will these yield anything in future except adding to the miseries of the people.