The results of civil services preliminary examination were declared on Friday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The test was held on August 7.

“The candidates who have been declared successful have to first register on the website before filling up the detailed examination form online,” the UPSC said.

The e-admit card, along with the time table of the main examination, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website — www.upsc.gov.in — around two weeks before the examination. Successful candidates have been asked to fill a detailed application form, which will be available on the website of the Commission from October 7 to 20, for the main examination.