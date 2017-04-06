Uproar in Upper House over EVMs

Raising a point: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks in the Rajya Sabha, which was rocked by Oppostion charge on EVM manipulation on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned briefly on Wednesday, as the Opposition members from the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the BSP trooped into the well of the House, alleging tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The government said that since the Election Commission had said tampering was not possible, those dissatisfied should go to it rather than disrupt Parliament. Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien also asked the Opposition members to make any complaints they had before the Election Commission.

The Congress and the SP members gave four notices under Rule 267 seeking suspension of business to take up the issue, but these were rejected. However, they were allowed to make brief submissions.

The government countered the attacks of the Opposition, saying this was an insult to the people, and accused the Opposition of lacking grace in defeat.

Selective manipulation

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said general elections in 2004 and 2009 and the Assembly elections in Bihar, Punjab and Delhi — where the BJP lost — were all conducted using EVMs. The Congress did not seem to have any objections to these.

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that the “manipulation” was done selectively in Uttar Pradesh so that the government did not attract suspicion.

Earlier, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, raising the matter, said the testing of EVMs a few days ago for a byelection in Madhya Pradesh had shown manipulations.

Votes were credited to the BJP irrespective of the candidate for whom they were cast. He demanded that ballot papers be used for the upcoming byelections and elections.

HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar countered him saying the Election Commission had made it clear that there could be no manipulation of EVMs and the Opposition should go to the EC.

‘Wrong programming’

While SP leader Ramgopal Yadav alleged that EVMs were being deliberately programmed to favour the BJP, BSP chief Mayawati said mass irregularities were committed in the Assembly elections in U.P.

Mr. Kurien said the EC had clarified that tampering was not possible.

“This is an issue to be taken up with the Election Commission. The Election Commission is to examine if EVM is functioning properly or not. Chair cannot do anything,” he said.