President-elect of the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Peter Thomson called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

“Advancing India’s multilateral agenda. PM @narendramodi receives President Elect of the UNGA, Peter Thomson,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

Mr. Thomson, who is from Fiji, was elected in June.

He is visiting India a fortnight ahead of the UNGA annual session in New York.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya later on Monday.

