“Our Jawans are protecting our borders and the nation,” he told reporters during a brief interaction.

Amid rising tension in Indo-Pak ties, Union Minister Rajnath Singh will assess security arrangements on the border in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Mr. Singh along with Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday arrived at Barmer from Jaisalmer, accompanied by Border Security Force (BSF) officials, sources said.

The Home Minister on Friday chaired a meeting in Jaisalmer with the home ministers and senior officials of four states that border Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal, Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Brij Raj Sharma.

The security arrangements are being reviewed on the border in the wake of tension between India and Pakistan after surgical strike by army on terror camps across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Singh spoke to senior BSF officials at Munabao outpost of BSF at Barmer where he also addressed a Sainik Sammelan and oversaw security arrangements.

“Our Jawans are protecting our borders and the nation,” he told reporters during a brief interaction.

On Friday, during the first of the two-day visit, the Home Minister visited a border outpost in Shahgarh Bulj on a sand scooter.

He discussed challenges faced by BSF officials in guarding the border in an area with shifting sand dunes.

He also addressed a ‘Sainik Sammelan’ at Murar in Shahgarh Bulj area.