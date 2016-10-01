National

NEW DELHI, October 1, 2016
Updated: October 1, 2016 23:38 IST

U.N. panel to examine blacklisting Azhar

Masood Azhar
Masood Azhar
diplomacy

India-Pakistan

NIA providing crucial evidence nailing Azhar’s direct role in the terror attacks

India’s efforts to isolate Pakistan globally would be tested on Monday when a United Nations Sanctions Committee takes up the proposal to put Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar on the list of proscribed terrorists. China had put a technical hold on this proposal in April this year.

Azhar, a resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan, has been accused by Indian agencies of orchestrating several terror attacks here, the latest being the attack on an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri.

A senior government official said that India would apprise the [1999 resolution] 1267 Taliban/Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee that Azhar has close links to the Taliban and consequently to Al Qaeda.

Expediting process

Apart from Azhar’s involvement in the attack on Parliament in 2001 and the Pathankot airbase attack on January 2, India has also incorporated details about his direct involvement in the September 18 attack at an Army camp in Uri, where 19 Indian Army soldiers were killed. “We are going to inform the UN Committee that elements of JeM have received training in tactics, use of weapons and psychological warfare from Pakistan,” said a senior Home Ministry official.

As reported earlier by The Hindu, the Home Ministry had constituted a three-member committee to expedite the procedures required to place Azhar, former Indian Mujahideen member Shafi Armar (who is now said to be the media chief of Islamic State), and Hizbul Mujahidden chief Syed Salahuddin on the United Nations’ list of proscribed terrorists.

The committee was constituted in August and the Uri attacks took place on September 18.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing both the Pathankot and Uri attacks, is learnt to have given crucial points nailing Azhar’s direct role in the terror attacks.

“When we started collating information on Masood Azhar in various terror attacks before the proposal was submitted before the UN Committee, the Uri attack happened. We also found evidence to prove that he is involved here [in Uri] also. After we were convinced about his role in the Uri attack, we included the details in our proposal,” said a senior NIA official.

Monday deadline

The committee was constituted after the Home and External Affairs Ministries blamed each other for the delay in sending the proposal to the 1267 Taliban/Al-Qaeda Sanctions Sommittee. After China put a technical hold on designating Masood Azhar as an international terrorist in April this year, India decided to send a robust proposal to the UN Committee, the deadline for which expires on Monday.

A source said that China had three options now but they were not very optimistic. “China can extend the technical hold, convert the hold to a block, or allow the designation (as a terrorist) to go through,” said the source.

