‘Maybe, Pakistani forces want to check our preparedness but we are ready to give a befitting reply’

The BSF on Tuesday said “tension” prevailed along the western front in the wake of surgical strikes conducted by the Indian forces and it had witnessed movement of UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) very close to the Indo-Pak. border in the recent past.

As part of measures to beef up overall security, the border guarding force has also reviewed the preparedness of security mechanisms along the eastern front with Bangladesh.

“No doubt, the overall vigil has been increased. All the defence and security forces establishments are on their highest alert. There is tension on the western border ... we are having active engagement [with Pakistan] at the Line of Control and we are receiving shelling from the other side. However, we are in supportive role at the LoC [to the Army],” BSF Director-General K.K. Sharma told reporters here.

He said the BSF and its Bangladeshi counterpart, Border Guard Bangladesh, as part of the bi-annual talks that concluded here on Tuesday, also did “touch upon” the security situation post the surgical strikes and that both the forces were on “high vigil.”

“We have noticed UAVs coming 100 meters up to the border ... may be the Pakistani forces want to check our preparedness but we are capable of giving a befitting reply and we will not allow any nefarious design of terrorists to succeed,” he said.