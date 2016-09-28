Murder most foul: Policemen at the school where Hindi teacher Mukesh Kumar (inset) was stabbed to death by two students, in Nagloi, west Delhi on Tuesday.

Victim Mukesh Kumar had sent an adverse report about their conduct and attendance, say police

Two students accused in the Nangloi murder case, in which a teacher was stabbed to death in a government school here on Monday, have been arrested. One of them is a minor and the other is just over 18.

Joint Commissioner of Police (South Western Range) Deependra Pathak said on Tuesday that the minor had been rusticated twice and wanted to avenge the disciplinary action taken against him.

The fate of the other boy was also hanging in balance as the school was in the process of rusticating him as well.

“It is due to this that he agreed to join the minor boy in launching an attack on their class teacher Mukesh Kumar who had sent an adverse report about their conduct and attendance,” said Mr. Pathak.

The boy’s family, however, has contested the school’s claims on his academic record.

“The two boys waited outside the school campus for sometime waiting for an opportune moment to strike. This has been captured on the CCTV cameras installed outside the premises,” said Mr. Pathak.

A school staffer Vaishali said the accused allegedly demanded their School Leaving Certificates and then went straight away to room no. 108 where Mukesh Kumar, 50, was busy arranging exam papers, and stabbed him.

“The vice-principal told us that the two are friends. Both are Class 12 students and are frequent absentees and indisciplined. The victim used to take steps to correct them and maintain discipline in school,” said Mr. Pathak.

Police said they would write to the JJB to treat both the accused as majors because as per the provisions of the amended Juvenile Justice Act, the crime fell in the heinous category.