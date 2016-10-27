Foreign Secretary Jaishankar conveys to Abdul Basit that a Pak. High Commission staffer has been declared persona non grata for espionage activities.

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday morning by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch for selling information related to the BSF and Indian Army's deployment in the border areas to Pakistan. Several defence related maps and secret documents were recovered from the two spies, the police claimed.

The two arrested are Maulana Ramzan Khan and Subhash Jangir, both residents of Nagaur in Rajasthan. Khan is a teacher in a mosque there and Jangir ran a local business that was suffering heavy losses, police said.

The police also nabbed a Pakistan High Commission staffer when he was receiving secret documents from the two persons. However, the staffer, who the police said was an ISI agent, was let off after he claimed diplomatic immunity.

Ravindra Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said Mehmood Akhtar was deployed at the visa office at the Pakistan High Commission office for the last two-and-a-half-years. He was deployed there to scout for potential spies while people came seeking visas for Pakistan. He will be deported to Pakistan within 48 hours, Mr. Yadav said.

MEA summons High Commissoner

Meanwhile, Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and Foreign Secretary Jaishankar told him that Akhtar has been declared persona non grata for espionage activities.

Mr. Yadav did not rule out the role of some BSF personnel in the case. The arrested men have spoken about the possibility of the BSF personnel being honey trapped into sharing defence related information. That angle was being probed, he said.

Akhtar was an Hawaldar with the 40 Baloch Regiment and he was roped in by Pakistan's espionage outfit ISI after a rigorous test. When questioned about his identity, he produced an Aadhar card that showed he was a resident of Delhi's Chandni Chowk. The card, however, turned out to be a fake one and Akhtar confessed to being a staffer of the Pakistan High Commission and claimed diplomatic immunity when faced with arrest, said Mr. Yadav.

The Delhi Police then contacted the Ministry of External Affairs who, in turn, contacted the Pakistan High Commission officers, who confirmed that Akhtar was working with them.