Safeer Ahmad Bhat, Farhaan Fayaz were involved in the August 16 attack that killed two armymen and a cop

The security forces on Saturday arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, involved in an attack that left two Army personnel and a policeman dead, from Baramulla district of Kashmir.

According to a police spokesman, a joint operation was launched on Friday.

The arrested militants were identified as Safeer Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Janbazpora and Farhaan Fayaz Liloo, a resident of Jamia Mohalla.

"These militants were a part of a JeM module operating in Baramulla town and adjacent areas headed by Pakistani terrorist operating by code name Khalid," said the spokesman.

The module was involved in the attack on the security forces on August 16 in which two armymen and a cop were killed at Khwajabagh in Baramulla.

He said one AK series rifle, a pistol and some ammunition were recovered from the militants.