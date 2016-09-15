Gopalakrishna and Balaram Kishan were teachers at the University of Sirte and were abducted while they were on their way to Tripoli airport to return to India.

The two abducted professors from Telugu States have been rescued in Libya late last evening according to official sources. Union Ministry of External Affairs,Sushma Swaraj Tweeted, "I am happy to inform that T Gopalakrishna (AP) & C BalaramKishan (Telangana) who were captive in Libya since 29 July 2015 have been rescued."

Mr. Gopalakrishna is a native of Tekkali in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh while his colleague Mr. Balaram Kishan comes from Sanigaram village in Karimnagar district in Telangana .

Speaking to media, Gopalakrishna's mother from Tekkali said, "I heard my son after a year and two months. It was a real turmoil we went through."

Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Non-Resident Indian Empowerment and Relations, Palle Raghunadha Reddy hailed the release of kidnapped professors in Libya. He stated in a press release that Mr. Gopalakrishna and Mr. Balaram Kishan were among four Indian professors of University of Sirte in north Libya who were abducted by terrorists near Tripoli airport on the Libya-Tunisia highway on July 29, 2015.

They have since been in the captivity of the terrorists whereas the other two professors Vijay Kumar and Ramakrishna, both from Karnataka, were set free just two days after being whisked away by suspected ISIS militants.

Efforts by interlocutors through the Indian diplomatic mission in capital Tripoli to get the professors released have borne fruit on Wednesday.