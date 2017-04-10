Two-child norm tied to jobs in Assam

more-in

The Assam government on Sunday announced a draft population policy which suggested denial of government jobs to people with more than two children and making education up to university level free for all girls.

“This is a draft population policy. We have suggested that people having more than two children will not be eligible for any government job,” Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference here.

Any person getting a job after meeting this condition would have to maintain it till end of his service, he added.

For elections too

“For employment generation schemes like grant of tractors, houses and for other government benefits, this two-children norm will be applicable. Besides, all elections such as panchayats, municipal bodies and autonomous councils held under the State Election Commission will also have this norm for candidates,” he said.

Mr. Sarma, who is also the Education Minister, said the policy aimed at giving free education to all girls up to university level.

“We want to make all facilities free, including fees, transportation, books and mess dues in hostels. This step is likely to arrest the school dropout rate,” he added.

Raising marriage age

Mr. Sarma said the proposed population policy would seek to debate on increasing the legal age of marriage from 18 for girls and 21 for boys. If anybody had child marriage then he would be ineligible for government job, he said.

The policy would also seek stringent laws to prevent violence and sexual abuse of women, he added.

“Besides, a proposal for providing incentives is included for poor persons, who take care of their elderly parents. The policy will also care for the adolescents. We will work for public awareness and reach out through religious leaders, NGOs, parliamentarians and media in this regard,” Mr. Sarma said.

The policy proposes to set up a State Population Council and a State Population Research Centre.