safe passage: A soldier lifts an iron barricade to allow a vehicle to drive out of a military base at Braripora, near the Indo-Pak. border, on Wednesday.

Army believes the four terrorists entered India through these gaps; role of civilian porters who transport food and ammunition to forward areas under scrutiny

The Army has identified at least two breaches of the fence along the Line of Control through which the four terrorists could have entered India from the Pakistani side to launch the deadly attack on the Uri Army camp last Sunday.

As the Army begins to piece together the details of the deadliest attack on one of its installations in the entire history of Kashmir insurgency, indications are that the terrorists entered India through one of the two breaches they have identified in the border fence.

Officials said there were two clear inputs of a possible attack, the last and the most specific one on September 15 and another a few days prior to that.

The soldiers of 6 Bihar regiment, who were in the process of replacing 10 Dogra, were put up in tents which caught fire, resulting the large casualty figures. The advance party of 6 Bihar was at the base to prepare ground for the unit to move in subsequently.

Presence of fuel close to the temporary shelters meant that he fire that began during the terrorist attack destroyed 15 tents and two pre-fabricated shelters.

Weapons and ammunition of the new soldiers were stored in a tent close, and many of them were damaged in the fire that started when the terrorists attacked, officials said.

Informed sources said that the terrorists, after cutting the barbed wire, moved inside the camp for about 150 metres before they were engaged.

The Army sources said they strongly suspect some insider help for the terrorists. One of them pointed out that it was by now clear that the terrorists had a clear understanding of the layout of the camp, which helped them in maximum casualties.

While investigation is under way, the Army sources said the possibility of civilian porters having played some role was also being looked at. Porters play a key role in transporting everything from food to ammunition in Army’s forward areas.

“There is no evidence as such but the aspect is also being looked into,” one officer said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team that is probing the incident has already visited the site and collected evidence.