Triple talaq back in focus after Hyderabad man’s arrest

The arrest of 38-year-old Mohammad Haneef of Hyderabad, who divorced his wife a day after his marriage through a postcard pronouncing triple talaq, has once again brought back the focus on the practice.

The Hyderabad police added Section 376 (rape) of the IPC in the case after the victim charged that the accused married her for sexual exploitation. “The accused got bail in the case. We’re now probing the sexual exploitation angle,” South Zone DCP V. Satyanarayana told The Hindu.

The police decided to re-arrest Haneef on the sexual assault charge after seeking cancellation of the bail granted to him.

‘Un-Islamic practice’

Mumbai women activists say the majority of triple talaq cases are unilateral, and letters and phone calls have been largely replaced with SMSes and WhatsApp messages.

“Triple talaq is un-Islamic and un-Quranic,” said Islamic scholar Zeenat Shaukat Ali, adding that all eyes are now on the Supreme Court that will hear the triple talaq case in May.

“Women have a lot of expectations from the court. The practice must come to a halt.” Triple talaq is oral divorce wherein the husband demands separation by mentioning the word talaq thrice. There is no law to protect Muslim women from the practice.

Zakia Soman, co-founder of the Bhartiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), said the lack of legal framework is the main reason behind the suffering of many Muslim women.

“The men are not bound or accountable. Even the clerics are not accountable and, in most cases, they support men. That is why when action is taken against a man once in a while, as in Hyderabad, everyone is surprised,” said Ms. Soman.

The BMMA conducted a survey in 2015 on 525 divorced Muslim women, of which 349 were divorced unilaterally.

It has demanded a ban on triple talaq. Last year, it ran a social media campaign in which 30 women from across the country shared their stories.

