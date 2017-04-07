Trinamool MP delays AI flight

more-in

In another incident of unruly behaviour by an Member of Parliament, the Trinamool Congress’ Dola Sen allegedly delayed Air India’s Delhi-Kolkata flight by nearly 40 minutes after an argument over the seating arrangement.

The MP had booked front row seats on MakeMyTrip.com and had paid extra for those seats, said Air India.

However, she could only be booked on emergency exit seats, which also have similar leg room.

When Ms. Sen boarded the plane along with her wheelchair-bound mother, the MP was told by the cabin crew that rules did not permit wheelchair-bound passengers to sit in emergency exit seats, said Air India.

‘Shouted, screamed’

The airline said that the MP had not mentioned she was accompanying a wheelchair-bound passenger at the time of booking tickets.

Following this, the MP “shouted and screamed” at the cabin crew, the airline claimed. This forced the pilot to come out of the cockpit and offer business class seats to the MP’s mother but Ms. Sen declined.

Ms. Sen could not be immediately reached for comments.