Trinamool Congress (TMC) Vice President Mukul Roy and party MP and former soccer star Prasun Banerjee felicitated gymnast Dipa Karmakar at her residence in Agartala on Thursday. Party chief Mamata Banerjee had earlier appointed the iconic athlete as brand ambassador for West Bengal’s ‘Kanyashree’ welfare scheme for girls.

Mr. Roy and Mr. Banerjee were accompanied by their local leaders and a horde of supporters when they reached Ms. Karmakar’s home in the Abhaynagar locality.

They presented Ms. Karmakar with a bouquet, mementos, and a gold chain.

The TMC also felicitated her long-time coach Bishweshwar Nandi — both have been accorded receptions by different organisations and forums since the first public felicitation in Agartala on August 22. The Central government recently awarded the Khel Ratna and Dronacharya awards to Ms. Karmakar and Mr. Nandi respectively.

The golden girl of gymnastics in India, who missed a medal in the Rio Olympics narrowly but won hearts for her exceptional performance, said she was overwhelmed by the wave of receptions, including those held by other State governments. She added that she is very happy with the latest honour, but appeared tired.

Ms. Karmakar took a break from her hectic practice schedule to appear for her Master’s exams.